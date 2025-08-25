Analysts Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) PT at $4.88

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.8833.

BLND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Blend Labs Trading Up 5.9%

BLND opened at $3.6750 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $954.25 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. Blend Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 696,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,236.26. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 311,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $904,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,754,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,747.90. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,383 in the last ninety days. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,366,000. Whitebark Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,895,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 157.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,522,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Blend Labs by 1,230.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,576,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,901 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 748.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,203,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,621 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

