Analysts Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Target Price at $46.93

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.9333.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Barclays cut their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th.
Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $55.14.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
