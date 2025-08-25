Analysts Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Target Price at $46.93

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.9333.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Barclays cut their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 808,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,528,000 after buying an additional 472,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $821,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,065,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,886,000 after acquiring an additional 72,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,183,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,958,000 after acquiring an additional 58,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 4,739.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 91,184 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $55.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

