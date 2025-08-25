Analysts Set Expectations for Empire’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Empire in a report issued on Thursday, August 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.49.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

