Analysts Set Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target at $37.75

Shares of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Forward Air from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Forward Air from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.43. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $618.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.98 million. Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 40.36% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($23.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Forward Air by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Forward Air by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Forward Air by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

