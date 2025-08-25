Analysts Set Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Price Target at $74.13

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.1333.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. Masco has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

