Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price at $1,297.66

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,297.6563.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1%

Netflix stock opened at $1,204.65 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $660.80 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,231.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1,111.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $4,165,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,891,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,785,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

