Analysts Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Price Target at C$27.08

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cormark cut Northland Power from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Northland Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th.

TSE:NPI opened at C$22.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$16.14 and a twelve month high of C$23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently -219.84%.

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

