Analysts Set PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT at $19.75

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Zacks Research raised PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of PD opened at $16.6970 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.00 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 81,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,978 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 85.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at about $868,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.