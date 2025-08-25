Analysts Set Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target at $14.57

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.5714.

VERV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Shares of VERV stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 125.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

