Analysts Set Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target at $14.57

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.5714.
VERV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.
Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 125.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
Verve Therapeutics Company Profile
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.
