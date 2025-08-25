Analysts Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target at $39.75

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 69.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 315,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $42.0320 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

