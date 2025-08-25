Analysts Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price at $253.11

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.1111.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Stock Up 0.1%

WWD opened at $248.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.73 and a 200 day moving average of $212.05. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. Woodward has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $267.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.98 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total transaction of $565,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,998.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,443.35. The trade was a 66.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,296 shares of company stock worth $6,611,283. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,555,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Woodward by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,328,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,133,000 after purchasing an additional 751,541 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 44,162.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,187,000 after purchasing an additional 471,217 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,175,000 after purchasing an additional 367,300 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,225,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,989,000 after purchasing an additional 168,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.