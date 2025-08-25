Analyzing American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI)

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

American Business Bank has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for American Business Bank and Red River Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Red River Bancshares has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.10%. Given Red River Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than American Business Bank.

This table compares American Business Bank and Red River Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $183.26 million 2.48 $43.28 million $5.18 9.84 Red River Bancshares $157.67 million 2.81 $34.24 million $5.67 11.69

American Business Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. American Business Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Business Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. American Business Bank pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red River Bancshares pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank 25.23% N/A N/A Red River Bancshares 23.62% 11.76% 1.23%

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats American Business Bank on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services. It operates regional loan production offices located in North Orange County, Orange County, South Bay, San Fernando Valley, Riverside County, Inland Empire, and Long Beach. American Business Bank was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

