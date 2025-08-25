Analyzing Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) and West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) and Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

West Fraser Timber has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potlatch has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares West Fraser Timber and Potlatch”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Fraser Timber $6.17 billion 0.94 -$5.00 million ($1.75) -43.37 Potlatch $1.06 billion 3.19 $21.88 million $0.53 82.62

Potlatch has lower revenue, but higher earnings than West Fraser Timber. West Fraser Timber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Potlatch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for West Fraser Timber and Potlatch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Fraser Timber 0 1 4 0 2.80 Potlatch 0 0 7 0 3.00

West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.75%. Potlatch has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. Given West Fraser Timber’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe West Fraser Timber is more favorable than Potlatch.

Dividends

West Fraser Timber pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Potlatch pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. West Fraser Timber pays out -73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Potlatch pays out 339.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. West Fraser Timber has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of West Fraser Timber shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Potlatch shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of West Fraser Timber shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Potlatch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares West Fraser Timber and Potlatch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Fraser Timber -2.18% -0.85% -0.66% Potlatch 3.94% 2.10% 1.29%

Summary

Potlatch beats West Fraser Timber on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards. The company also provides northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, paperboard products, tissue and towel products, and a variety of other paper grades. Further, it offers bioproducts, including bioenergy and biomaterial. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, papers, tissue, and box materials, and industrial applications. The company sells its products to major retail chains, contractor supply yards, and wholesalers, as well as industrial customers for further processing or as components for other products in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Potlatch

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

