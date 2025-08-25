Analyzing Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) & XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP)

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) and XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and XBP Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -42.81% -565.67% -18.69% XBP Global -11.24% N/A -9.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryvyl and XBP Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $56.00 million 0.18 -$26.83 million ($8.52) -0.04 XBP Global $142.77 million 0.50 -$12.37 million N/A N/A

XBP Global has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of XBP Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Ryvyl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of XBP Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ryvyl has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBP Global has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ryvyl and XBP Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00 XBP Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

XBP Global beats Ryvyl on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About XBP Global

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business. The Technology segment engages in the sale of recurring software licenses and related maintenance, and hardware solutions, as well as provision of related maintenance and professional services. In addition, the company offers XBP platform that provides a secured network allowing billers, consumers, and businesses to communicate and transact; XBP Omnidirect, a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise level client communication management; and Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity, data modernization and cloud management, and generative AI. Further, it provides request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; robotic process automation solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in Egham, the United Kingdom. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

