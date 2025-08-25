Analyzing Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) & Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Get Symrise alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Symrise and Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symrise N/A N/A N/A Westaim -118.02% -6.03% -5.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Symrise and Westaim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symrise 0 1 1 1 3.00 Westaim 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Symrise has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Symrise and Westaim”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symrise $5.41 billion 2.54 $517.49 million N/A N/A Westaim $17.04 million 40.97 -$16.18 million ($1.40) -14.86

Symrise has higher revenue and earnings than Westaim.

Summary

Symrise beats Westaim on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symrise

(Get Free Report)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, aroma molecules, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances. This segment's products are used by manufacturers of perfumes, personal care and cosmetic products, cleaning products, detergents, air fresheners, and oral care products. Symrise AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany.

About Westaim

(Get Free Report)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.