Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of AIT stock opened at $266.5730 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $191.31 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total value of $7,000,070.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,299,448.10. This represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $1,941,757.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,819.28. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2,033.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

