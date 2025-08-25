Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) VP Sells $1,941,757.28 in Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) VP Jason Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $1,941,757.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,819.28. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $266.5730 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.11. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $191.31 and a one year high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after purchasing an additional 357,568 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,722,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 34,002.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,990,000 after purchasing an additional 317,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $67,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

