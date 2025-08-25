Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT) Receives $19.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Ardent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ardent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ardent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Ardent Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARDT opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. Ardent Health has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ardent Health had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Ardent Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardent Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 116,610 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ardent Health by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ardent Health by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ardent Health by 1,251.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter.

About Ardent Health

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

