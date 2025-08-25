Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Artivion alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp raised Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Artivion from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Artivion

Artivion Trading Up 3.9%

AORT stock opened at $44.8140 on Friday. Artivion has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 23,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $1,004,541.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,403,268.29. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Davis sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $471,723.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 208,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,335.26. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,651. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 130,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 7.3% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Artivion by 447.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Artivion by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.