Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $6.21 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Trading of Ashford Hospitality Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S.

