ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ASML stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

ASML Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $754.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $754.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $725.83. The stock has a market cap of $296.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $922.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ASML by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

