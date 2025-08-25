Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.9048.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEAM. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 182,801 shares in the company, valued at $29,875,167.43. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,656,601.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,804.92. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 510,134 shares of company stock worth $99,681,446 in the last 90 days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Atlassian by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,492,000. Finally, KP Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $170.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Atlassian has a one year low of $154.07 and a one year high of $326.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

