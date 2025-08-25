B. Riley Boosts OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $260.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.17.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $228.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.81 and a 200 day moving average of $211.82. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $129.84 and a 52 week high of $241.64.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.22 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,400.10. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $214,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 987.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 73.6% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

