B. Riley Has Bullish Outlook for Harrow FY2025 Earnings

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harrow in a report issued on Thursday, August 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow’s FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Harrow from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Harrow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair began coverage on Harrow in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Harrow from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harrow in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harrow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Harrow Trading Up 2.5%

Harrow stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Harrow has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -156.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. Harrow has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Harrow by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 907,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 467,401 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Harrow by 4,035.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 372,237 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Harrow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 155,258 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

