B. Riley Lifts Earnings Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estee Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

EL stock opened at $91.0830 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average of $72.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.59%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

