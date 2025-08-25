Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $104.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.1111.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu Trading Up 2.7%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $7,200,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 371.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 87,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 119,671 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 4,715.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.42.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

