Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
BCH opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50. Banco De Chile has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24.
Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $801.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.11 million. Banco De Chile had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Equities analysts expect that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.
