Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

BCH opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50. Banco De Chile has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $801.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.11 million. Banco De Chile had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Equities analysts expect that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Banco De Chile by 2,425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 80.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile by 128.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 111,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 560.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 31.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

