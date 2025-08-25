Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $176.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Daiwa America raised Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $190.64 on Friday. Futu has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $194.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Futu had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 44.25%.The firm had revenue of $603.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Futu will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,307,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,189 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Futu by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,393,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,379,000 after purchasing an additional 591,082 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in Futu by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,901,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,632,000 after purchasing an additional 618,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Futu by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,824,000 after purchasing an additional 417,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Futu by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,826,000 after purchasing an additional 822,343 shares in the last quarter.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

