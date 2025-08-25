Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Price

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $147.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 274.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ross Stores by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,276,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $193,141,000 after acquiring an additional 377,554 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,516,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

