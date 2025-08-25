Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $30,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3,939.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $145,968.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,248.64. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 13,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $569,196.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 209,096 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,490.16. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,417 shares of company stock worth $1,628,361. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

