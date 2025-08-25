Benchmark Begins Coverage on QXO (NASDAQ:QXO)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QXO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on QXO in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised QXO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Baird R W raised QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on QXO in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on QXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

NASDAQ:QXO opened at $20.3750 on Friday. QXO has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in QXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in QXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in QXO by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 731,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 233,538 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in QXO by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in QXO during the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

