Best Buy’s (BBY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $90.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $75.3860 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%.Best Buy’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 67.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

