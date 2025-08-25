Best Space Stocks To Consider – August 23rd

Get alerts:

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or provide services related to space exploration, satellite communications, launch vehicles and space tourism. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the commercial space sector’s growth potential as private firms and governments expand satellite networks, lower launch costs and pursue new off‐Earth ventures. Demand for space stocks is driven by technological advances, rising data connectivity needs and increasing interest in space-based research and travel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

