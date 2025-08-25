Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives $20.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.23. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.