BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $39.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.6667.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CAO Jacob Guild sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $338,090.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,044.53. This trade represents a 71.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Heidi Rogers sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $145,541.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,611.84. This represents a 36.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 103.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,700,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,269,000 after buying an additional 863,749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,777,000 after buying an additional 51,062 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 628,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,029,000 after purchasing an additional 440,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 593,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $776.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 1.99%.BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

