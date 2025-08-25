Blend Labs’ (BLND) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Blend Labs Price Performance

NYSE BLND opened at $3.6750 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. Blend Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 311,886 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $904,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,754,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,747.90. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 696,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,236.26. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,736 shares of company stock worth $1,739,383 over the last three months. 35.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 32,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Blend Labs by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

