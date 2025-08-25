Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) CEO Sells $2,130,250.00 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,046,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,188,369.69. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $2,097,750.00.

On Monday, August 18th, Keith Smith sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $4,154,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $85.5750 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.77. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 14.02%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,324,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,905 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,895,000 after purchasing an additional 127,167 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 679.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,842,000 after purchasing an additional 978,853 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,036,000 after purchasing an additional 122,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,047,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

