Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) CEO Sells $2,130,250.00 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,046,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,188,369.69. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 19th, Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $2,097,750.00.
- On Monday, August 18th, Keith Smith sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $4,154,500.00.
Boyd Gaming Trading Up 2.7%
Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $85.5750 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.77. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.
Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,324,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,905 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,895,000 after purchasing an additional 127,167 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 679.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,842,000 after purchasing an additional 978,853 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,036,000 after purchasing an additional 122,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,047,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.62.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
