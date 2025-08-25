Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Sidoti raised Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Brady Trading Up 3.5%

Institutional Trading of Brady

Shares of BRC stock opened at $76.5530 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

