Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its position in Broadcom by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $294.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

