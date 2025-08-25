Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Target Price at $128.44

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.4444.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 28,246.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,183,000 after buying an additional 5,316,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AECOM by 79.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,361,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,268,000 after buying an additional 1,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $200,879,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $78,900,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AECOM by 421.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 936,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,821,000 after buying an additional 756,859 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $122.8860 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AECOM has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $124.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.39.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

