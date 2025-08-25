Brokerages Set Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) Target Price at $80.50

Shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Agree Realty Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ADC stock opened at $73.0650 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 182.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $296,392.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 633,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,675,279. This represents a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $501,296 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

