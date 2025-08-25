Brokerages Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Target Price at $67.83

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.8333.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,695.10. This represents a 10.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $404,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,454.60. The trade was a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,460 shares of company stock worth $1,182,553. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK stock opened at $59.3020 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

