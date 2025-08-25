Brokerages Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target at $331.07

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $331.0667.

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 412,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,156 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 14,263 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4,176.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 497,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,081,000 after buying an additional 485,405 shares during the period. New Vernon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 73,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 49,609 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $302.8250 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.37. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $274.25 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

