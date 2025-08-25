Brokerages Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT at $50.89

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.8889.

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research set a $54.00 price target on AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATRC

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,464. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $90,282.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,386.30. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,452 shares of company stock worth $445,333. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,086,000 after acquiring an additional 61,166 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,061,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,311,000 after buying an additional 61,852 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 170.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,196,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after buying an additional 1,385,544 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,969,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 103,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,189,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Price Performance

ATRC opened at $37.66 on Friday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $43.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.The company had revenue of $136.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.390–0.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.