Brokerages Set Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target at $129.50

Shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bank Of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank Of Montreal

Bank Of Montreal Stock Up 1.9%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 228.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO opened at $114.6750 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank Of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1801 per share. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.13%.

About Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

