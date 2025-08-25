Brokerages Set Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target at $59.60

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen upgraded Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.90. Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $65.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 150.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

