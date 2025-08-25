Brokerages Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) PT at $352.72

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $352.7208.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $319.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.98. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total value of $8,167,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,849.46. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $3,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,702,833.92. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,185,704 shares of company stock valued at $438,918,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its position in Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

