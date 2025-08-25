Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) PT at C$56.67

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.67.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.2%

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

TSE GWO opened at C$55.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$43.16 and a 52 week high of C$57.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Great-West Lifeco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.