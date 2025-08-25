Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price at $40.35

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.3478.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.53 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 440.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 333.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hub Group by 139,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

