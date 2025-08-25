Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $43.31

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.3077.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JD.com

Institutional Trading of JD.com

JD.com Stock Up 2.2%

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.