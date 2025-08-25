Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $43.31

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.3077.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th.
Shares of JD.com stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46.
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
